We have requested PM to ensure law and order does not deteriorate in J-K: Omar Abdullah

NEW DELHI : We have requested PM to ensure law and order does not deteriorate in J-K: NC leader Omar Abdullah after meeting Modi.
Omar Abdullah says NC delegation requested PM to hold assembly elections in J-K by year end. (agencies)
