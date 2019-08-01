NC delegation calls on PM to discuss situation in J-K

NEW DELHI : A National Conference delegation, led by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss the situation in the state.

Farooq Abdullah’s son Omar Abdullah, also a former chief minister of the state, was part of the delegation.

The delegation is likely to apprise the prime minister about the present situation in the state in the backdrop of the Centre’s move to send 100 additional companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces to the Valley, party leaders said. (AGENCIES)