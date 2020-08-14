We expect China to sincerely work with us to achieve complete disengagement: MEA on border row

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said it expects China to sincerely work with it towards the objective of achieving “complete disengagement” of troops and de-escalation of tension in the border areas in eastern Ladakh.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas as agreed to by the two sides is essential in the context of overall development of the bilateral relationship.

“As the External Affairs Minister had noted in a recent interview ‘the state of the border and the future of our ties, cannot be separated’,” Srivastava said at an online media briefing. (AGENCIES)