Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage to resume from Aug 16: Shrine Board

JAMMU: The much awaited yatra to the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi situated in the Trikuta Hills of Reasi district will resume from August 16 which was suspended on March 18 in view of the COVID-19.

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar said on Friday that during the first week of the resumption of pilgrimage there shall be a ceiling of 2,000 pilgrims per day, including 1900 from within Jammu and Kashmir and the remaining 100 from outside J&K.

The situation would be reviewed thereafter and the decision would be taken accordingly. (AGENCIES)