We all are one, no room for discrimination: RSS leader

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 17: We need to change the narrative of people, but not with a fight, as at the end we all are one. There is no room for discrimination.

This was stated by Arun Kumar, joint general secretary of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) while addressing concluding session of intellectual conclave ‘Vimarsh’ in University of Delhi. While talking about the 75 years of independence, Kumar talked about the achievements of the last three generations.

“We clearly laid down our aspirations as a nation when we adopted our constitution. It was not about any one gender, religion, caste or creed, but one single identity, and that is how we wrote ‘We the people of India,” he said.

“With constitution the writers decided that every citizen should get justice, liberty, and equality. That was to be attained on the basis of fraternity and not by force, promoting dignity for everyone but without any compromise on our unity and integrity” he added.

To end his speech, Kumar asked the youth to take the reins in their hands.

The 3-day event witnessed over 20 sessions on various themes ranging from law, social science, media, and literature to science and technology, entertainment and culture.

Multiple dignitaries, the likes of Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, Commander VK Jaitly, Umesh Ashok Kadam, Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee and Advocate Rishi Manchanda, shared their views on various subjects with the university students.