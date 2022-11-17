Dulloo reviews implementation of PM Kisan in UT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, chaired a meeting to review implementation of PM Kisan in the UT here today.

It is pertinent to mention that the thirteenth installment under PM Kisan is expected to be disbursed by next month onwards.

ACS thoroughly reviewed numbers pertaining to seeding of bank accounts with Aadhar of the beneficiaries, their linking with revenue records and e-KYC from every district. He directed the Chief Agriculture Officers and nodal officers to remove all bottlenecks to ensure maximum eKYC procedures post verification against revenue records.

He also had an exclusive interaction with the Lead Bank Officers regarding updation of beneficiary data on the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) platform of Government of India. He directed them to ensure collection of mandates and maximum data updation by November end.

ACS also called on respective officers for removing all technical and website related issues to ensure least hassle to the beneficiaries.

Regarding ineligible beneficiaries, like taxpayers and government employees, ACS directed the officers to identify them and submit a list of such beneficiaries to the UT administration for fixing accountability and necessary action.

He also asked the officers to ensure that if any eligible beneficiary has been left out due to land mutation issues, their issues must be addressed to ensure that they benefit from the government’s scheme.

Those present in the meeting included Commissioner Secretary, Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Special Secretary Agriculture, TK Bhat, Director Agriculture Jammu, KK Sharma besides other senior officers from Agriculture and Revenue Departments while officers from Kashmir participated online.