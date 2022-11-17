Union MoS Social Justice conducts extensive tour of Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Nov 17: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale today conducted extensive tour of District Reasi under third phase of Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme and took on spot assessment of development scenario across the district.

Click here to watch video

During the visit, the Union Minister also inspected the stalls set up by different departments.

Later, the Minister distributed Motorized Tricycles/ Scooties/Hearing Aids among beneficiaries sponsored by Social welfare Department.

The Union Minister also took stock of the special school for differently abled children. While Interacting with the officers there, the Minister stressed on further strengthening the facilities at VMS for the betterment and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

He assured the management that all possible support and assistance from the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment will be provided to them on regular basis.

During the programme, the Minister also distributed Land passbooks amongst the Landowners under “Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani”. He said that it is a landmark initiative taken by the J&K Government to provide Land Passbooks to the lawful land owners to further improve the service delivery, enhance transparency and accountability in the system. The Minister also distributed Power Tillers among the farmers.

Meanwhile, the Minister also distributed Training certificates among aspiring Women Entrepreneurs trained under Tejaswini Scheme and urged the educated women of the district to come forward and take advantage of different Self-Employment Schemes (SES) launched by the UT Govt. to overcome the unemployment issue in the district.

On this occasion, the Union Minister also distributed Golden Cards among the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) SEHAT scheme. He informed that “this scheme is a sort of insurance in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), adding that the benefits of the scheme can be availed across all the empanelled hospitals of the country.

The Minister also interacted with Panchayat members of different blocks and listened to their issues. Sarpanches and Panchs presented their demands and issues of their respective areas to which he gave a patient hearing and ensured timely response/ redressal.

On this occasion, DC Reasi Babila Rakwal, ADDC Jyoti Salathia, ADC Abdul Star, CPO Sunita Kanchan,SP Katra Amit Bhasin,PO ICDs Anwar Bandey, ACR, ACD along with other district Officers besides PRIs members were also present.