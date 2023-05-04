Ways to Pay Axis Bank Credit Card Bills Online

Credit cards come with numerous benefits and help you save a substantial amount in the form of reward points, cashback or direct discounts. However, you can make the most of these features only when you make judicious use of the cards and pay the bills timely. If you have an Axis Bank Credit Card, here are a few ways how you can pay your bills online. Before that, let us discuss a few important points about credit card bills and how much should you pay.

How much should you pay- total due or minimum due?

Each month, in your Axis Bank Credit Card Statement, you can see two types of dues- total amount due and minimum amount due. Total due, as the name suggests, is the total amount that you owe to the bank in that billing cycle. However, if you cannot manage to pay the total due, card issuers also give you an option to pay minimum amount due which is usually 5% of the total due but also includes any active EMIs and additional fees and charges. By paying the total amount due on or before the due date, you can avoid late payment charges and keep your card active.

However, when you pay only the minimum due or any amount less than the total due, the remaining balance starts attracting finance charges. Moreover, when there is unpaid balance in your credit card, new purchases also become ineligible for the interest-free period. This means all new transactions will start attracting finance charges from the first day.

How to pay Axis Bank Credit Card Bill Online?

You can pay your Axis Bank Credit Card bills online using any of the following methods:

Paying via Axis Bank Savings Account Paying via Other Bank’s Savings Account 1. Internet Banking 2. Mobile Banking/Mobile App 3. Auto Debit/Standing Instructions 1. UPI 2. NEFT 3. Bill Desk

Paying Axis Bank Credit Card Bills via Axis Bank Savings Account

Internet Banking: If you have a savings account in Axis Bank, you can easily pay your Axis Bank credit card bills by logging into their internet-banking portal. Go to the ‘Credit Cards’ section, select card, select the account to be debited, enter the amount and proceed. It only takes a few minutes for the payment to be reflected in your credit card.

Mobile Banking/Mobile App: Again, if you have an Axis Bank savings account, you can download their mobile app and login using your Customer ID and Password. Go to the ‘Credit Cards’ section, choose the card and the account to be debited, enter the amount and proceed to make payment. Credit card bills paid via Mobile Banking are usually cleared the same day.

Auto Debit: You can also set auto debit instructions on your Axis Bank savings account and avoid the hassle of remembering due dates. To do the same, login to Axis Bank mobile app, select the card for which you wish to set standing instructions and enable auto debit.

Paying Axis Bank Credit Card Bills via Other Bank’s Savings Account

If you do not have a savings account in Axis Bank, you can still pay the bills online quite easily. Here are a few ways how you can do it:

UPI: You can use any UPI app to pay your Axis Bank credit card bills. All you have to do is enter your Axis Bank Credit Card Bill Payment UPI ID which is CC.91<Your 10 digit registered mobile number><last 4 digits of your Credit Card>@axisbank. Verify your name and enter the amount to be paid and proceed. Enter your UPI PIN to complete the transaction.

NEFT: To pay your Axis Bank credit card bills via any other bank’s savings account, you can login to the net banking facility of your bank and select the NEFT option. You have to enter the following details:

Beneficiary Bank Name: Axis Bank

Beneficiary Branch Name: Mumbai

Account Number: Your 16-digit Card Number

IFSC Code: UTIB0000400

Payments made via NEFT are usually credited within 1 working day.

Bill Desk: Another hassle-free way to pay your Axis Bank credit card bills via any bank account is to do so through their Bill Desk. Enter your registered mobile number and captcha, enter OTP to proceed. You can now see your credit cards and loan accounts active with Axis Bank. Choose the credit card, select total due or minimum due and make payment via other bank’s internet banking.

In addition to these, you can also pay your credit card bills through offline modes like dropping a cheque at the nearest dropbox/Axis Bank branch. You can also pay the bills in cash at a branch, however, this mode of payment carries extra charges.

Using the above online ways, you ca easily pay your bills and save yourself from incurring unnecessary charges and penalties.