Terror Funding Case | NIA Raids Several Locations In J&K’s Kishtwar

JAMMU, May 4: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at several locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district in connection with an ongoing probe in a terror funding case, official sources said.

Teams of NIA conducted raids and subsequent searches at five places in the district, the sources said.

The houses of persons affiliated with proscribed outfits and those involved in militancy are being searched, they added. (Agencies)