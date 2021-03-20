Way to peace passes through Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the way to peace passes through Jammu and Kashmir and that there is a need to reciprocate over the peace offer by Pakistan.

Speaking to media men on the sidelines of the function at Kulgam, Mehbooba said that peace can’t prevail in Jammu and Kashmir until and unless the roads leading to Pakistan and the other side of Kashmir through J&K are not restored.

Mehbooba said that the government is pushing the people to the wall, saying that the taxes being imposed on property and other things are the means through which people are being forced to face hardships.

“At least 3500 youth from Kashmir, who are pursuing MBBS and Engineering in Pakistan are not being allowed to reach their colleges. They are being stopped at Wagah border and are being asked to provide different certificates,” Mehbooba said, adding that the students should br allowed to attend their colleges.

About her summoning, she said the issue is currently subjudice. “But, I am not afraid of anyone or anything,” she said. (Agency)