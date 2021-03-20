Parliamentary Panel arrives in Kashmir on 2-day visit to present Real Hero Awards

SRINAGAR: Members of Parliament led by NDA leader Chirag Paswan have arrived in Kashmir today to participate in the mega event organized by South Asia Peace Movement to present awards to persons of imminence who have done exceptional service in different fields of life in Kashmir.

MPs will stay at State Guest House and will also meet various delegations there, said an official.

Sources said that Chirag Paswan will be the chief guest during an award ceremony event titled “Real Hero Awards” scheduled to be held at SKICC on 21 March 2021.