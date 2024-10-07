Water Security For All Has Been One Of The Prime Objectives Of J&K Administration: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a book titled ‘Handbook on Water Supply’, authored by G.S Jha and Muzamil Rafiqui, at a function in Raj Bhawan today.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

In his address, the Lt Governor extended his felicitations to the authors for giving a detailed account on planning, operation and maintenance of water supply schemes, and suggesting steps for effective water management, through their book.

He said the ‘Handbook on Water Supply’ also reflected the new and innovative approaches adopted by the UT Administration to ensure the availability of tap water connections in remote and difficult terrain areas of Jammu Kashmir.

“Water security for all has been one of the prime objectives of the J&K administration. In the last four years, we have ensured augmentation of infrastructure facilities so that every citizen has access to basic services and livable environment,” the Lt Governor said.

Observing that the aim of UT Administration is to develop cities and villages as centre of prosperity which provides adequate resources to fulfill the aspiration of common man, the Lt Governor said the administration has been successful in achieving these goals to a large extent.

“In the last four years, work has been done to generate new hope by ending discrimination and injustice. Everyone is provided with equal opportunity to live a joyful and prosperous life,” the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon the people of Jammu Kashmir to complement government’s efforts in realising the vision of ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ and also work together in protection and preservation of water resources.

At a time when water resources are facing the challenges of climate change, it is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure that ponds, lakes, rivers and other water bodies are clean and safe, he said.

The Lt Governor entrusted upon the engineers and officials of Jal Shakti Department to pay special attention to water management through modern technological tools.

He also lauded the significant contribution of Ghanshyam Jha, author of the book and former Chairperson J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority, in maintenance of water resources, flood control, irrigation, drinking water supply and providing new tools and guidance to the engineering community.

Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Iftikhar Kakroo, Chairman, JKWRRA; other dignitaries including Prof. Barkat Hussain; authors and their family members, HoDs, and other senior officials were present