Sachin Pilot exudes hope in Cong’s victory in Haryana, J&K

Jaipur, Oct 7: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said he was hopeful that the party would form a government in Haryana and also achieve victory with its ally in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

The counting of votes for assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled for Tuesday.

“As per the feedback received, I believe that we (Congress) are going to form a government in Haryana with a very good majority,” Pilot told reporters in Rajasthan’s Tonk today.

Regarding Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “BJP tried a lot. Various political tricks were played in Jammu and Kashmir but I think our alliance will get a clear majority there as well.”

The former deputy chief minister said the elections in both the states are “elections for a change”.

He said in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre was ruling people through the governor. People have voted for change and a good voter turnout was noted, he added.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led Rajasthan government, Gehlot said, “There is kind of uncertainty in Rajasthan today. People do not know where the centre of power is as there are so many power centres. The (BJP) organisation and government are saying different things. Ministers are resigning and others are trying to convince them.”

He asked when there is so much “confusion” in governance, how would the government deliver on its promises.

The BJP government has not even completed one year and it has lost its credibility, the Congress leader claimed. (PTI)