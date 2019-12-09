Wasim Jaffer becomes first Indian to play 150 Ranji matches

VIJAYAWADA: Veteran opener Wasim Jaffer on Monday became the first player in Indian cricket to feature in 150 Ranji matches.

The 41-year-old from Maharashtra, who has been an important part of the title-winning Vidarbha team in the last two years, achieved the rare distinction during their Group A opener against Andhra Pradesh here.

The former India opener is now just 853 runs away from completing 20,000 runs in first class cricket.

Jaffer is followed by Madhya Pradesh batsman Devendra Bundela (145 matches) and Amol Muzumdar (136 matches), who have played for Mumbai and Assam.

Overall, Jaffer has played 253 first-class games, scoring 19,147 runs at an average of 51.19. He has scored 57 hundreds and 88 fifties with 314 being his highest score. (AGENCIES)