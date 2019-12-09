SC seeks report from states on implementation of Food Security Act

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to seek response from state governments about the steps taken for implementation of a grievance redressal mechanism envisaged under the National Food Security Act.

“We don’t want to say about that (starvation death),” a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said after issuing notices to state governments calling upon them to state the steps taken for implementation and putting in place the grievance redressal mechanism for ensuring food for all under the Act.

The bench, which posted the matter for hearing after four weeks, was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that “we investigated in one state and it was found that it was not a starvation death”. (AGENCIES)