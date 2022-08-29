“Was forced to leave my home,” Ghulam Nabi Azad after quitting Congress

NEW DELHI, August 29: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the grand old party recently said that he was “forced” to leave.

Speaking to media persons in the national capital, Azad said, “I have been forced to leave my home.”

Taking a dig at the Congress over his resignation, he said, “Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them.”

“Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken,” added Azad.

Azad on Friday resigned from all posts of the party citing the “immaturity” of Rahul Gandhi whom he blamed for “demolishing the consultative mechanism” in the party.

In a hard-hitting 5 page note to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad claimed that a coterie runs the party while she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by “Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs”.

The development comes days after Azad resigned from the organisational post of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Azad wrote, “Since the 2019 elections the situation in the party has only worsened. After. Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a ‘huff’ and not before insulting all the senior Party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you took over as interim President. A position that you have continue to hold even today for the past three years.” (AGENCIES)