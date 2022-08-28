Waqf creating digital record of all its assets: Darakhshan *Visits Hajibal shrine, Waqf school

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: The Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today said that Waqf Board is creating a digital record base of all the assets and properties of the Waqf in the Jammu and Kashmir to maintain a total transparency in the system.

“Waqf is creating a digital record base of all assets and properties which will remain in public domain. The process of digitization is in full swing. New database in the public domain will end all possibilities of any encroachments in future,” said the Waqf Board Chairperson while interacting with media-persons after visiting Hajibal Shrine in Tangmarg today.

Dr Andrabi said that Waqf has shifted to e-office and we will be 100 percent digital within a few months. “Waqf Board is updating its website and soon we will upload information about all departments of Waqf including income and expenditures for public audit. The era of transparency has begun in the Waqf Board,” Dr Darakhshan told media persons.

She said that the Waqf Board has many responsibilities in J&K and the Board has prioritized public welfare initiatives to be undertaken in future so that the common citizen is benefitted.

Earlier, Andrabi visited Hajibal Shrine in Tangmarg and paid obeisance at the Sufi shrine at falling in North Kashmir. SDM & Tehsildar of Tangmarg along with Chief Executive Officer of Waqf Board Dr Syed Majid Jahangir & Administrator of Waqf Board were accompanying Waqf Board Chairperson.

Dr Andrabi also inspected the Waqf School Hajibal and took stock of the facilities there. She also inspected the land assets of Waqf associated with the shrine. Many public delegations of the vicinity and other hamlets of Tangmarg met Dr Andrabi and presented their views about the development of the facilities at the shrine and in the area.

She issued many orders on the spot for implementation which was lauded by the local population.

Later, she paid obeisance at the shrine of Baba Rishi also as a follow up of her recent visit to inspect the implementation of the orders issued during her last visit. She chaired a joint meeting of the Waqf Board officers and the officers of other departments for the timely implementation of the decisions taken earlier.