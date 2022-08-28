PM’s vision transforms J&K as investment hub: Slathia

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 28- Former Minister and vice president BJP, Surjeet Singh Slathia today lauded the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in transforming Jammu and Kashmir as an investment hub to enable faster development, rapid industrialization, ample employment generation and wider economic activities for people, especially the youth, so that they become an integral part of India’s growth story.

“After over 70 years, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a time when there is ground work on development, employment and empowerment of every common person, with discrimination to none, neither any region nor any segment”, Slathia said while addressing a public rally at Birpur Bari Brahmana in Vijaypur Assembly constituency.

Slathia said this momentum has gained impetus with the political developments of August 5, 2019 which has paved the way for large scale investment that holds promise for growth and job generation in a big way.

The former Minister said the discriminatory mindset of the myopic political class in the past has been overtaken by pragmatism under the cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas and there is no place now anymore for depriving the people of their dues in every sphere of economic activity, as deceit and double standards in politics have outlived their age. Those believing in remaining the cradle of power by India bashing and indulging in discrimination must come of age and stop behaving like ostriches as their political gimmickry and reactionary politics stands fully exposed before the people, who want development, jobs, roads, dependable power and water supply.

This has never been their agenda whether in or outside the Government. Instead they have been dividing the people and the regions to push themselves in the system of governance, he added.

Slathia urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to isolate the political class with vested interest and to come under the umbrella of the BJP for holistic and inclusive development. He said the mere thought of being the part of the largest political party of the world in the largest democracy in the comity of nations is a sense of pride and honour.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Block Development Council Chairperson, Jogeshwar Singh Jamwal, vice president BJP, Vijay Singh , Sarpanch, and others.