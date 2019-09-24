Want to represent what India stands for, give my best shot: Zoya on Gully Boy’s Oscars campaign

MUMBAI: The world is shrinking and one has to compete with the best, says director Zoya Akhtar as she gears up for Gully Boy’s Oscar campaign.

The film, about a budding Mumbai street rapper, India’s official entry at the 92nd Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category.

Zoya said she is not fazed by the competition.

“Even meeting people there, opens your mind in so many ways. It’s an amazing opportunity. The world’s getting smaller and we are a huge industry. We all are going to be out there at some point or the other,” Zoya told reporters in an interview.

“Your country has selected you and now you have to go in there and give your best shot. You have to represent what your country stands for, what the film stands for and what it’s context is. You call it competition, I call it that club, where best from different countries are there,” she added. (AGENCIES)