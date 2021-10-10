Wake up to contain worsening situation in Kashmir: Rajni Patil

*Deepika Rajawat joins Congress

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: AICC Incharge J&K affairs, Rajni Patil (MP) today hit out at the BJP Government for it’s total failure to handle the Kashmir situation which is at its worst after 1990 where the minorities and all other peace loving people are feeling unsafe and insecure today.

Addressing a well attended workers rally in the border village in Bishnah, near Miran Sahib, Patil strongly lashed out at the Centre Government and BJP for the worst ever situation after 90’s, in view of the series of selective and targeted killings leading to atmosphere of great fear of loosing their life and that of dear ones, who are on the verge of fresh migration.

On this occassion prominent social activist, Deepika Singh Shekhawat (adv) joined the Congress party along with large number of her supporters. She was welcomed into the party by Rajni Patil , JKPCC chief G A Mir and several other senior leaders present on the dias .

AICC leader questioned the BJP for its utter failure to ensure the safety on innocents in Kashmir when the law and order is directly under Home Ministry as UT and narrated the pain and feeling of insecurity of the families of the victims and others in Kashmir. She strongly condemned the Government and administration for failing to shift the dead body of the martyred poor labour from Bihar, whose family and daughters could not see his face last time.

She asked the gathering to maintain brotherhood at all costs as Congress and it’s leadership stands for strengthening the nation amidst its pluralistic character and great diversity.

JKPCC chief welcomed Rajni Patil who arrived here today first time after becoming Rajya Sabha Member to share the grief of the victims of the terrorists violence in recent attacks. He thanked Congress high command for strengthening her hands to help the Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir in this difficult times.

Mir expressed great concern over the deteriorated situation in Kashmir due to the wrong policies of BJP Government and its mishandling and misreading the situation.

He said Jammu has always maintained the age old traditions of brotherhood against great provocations. R S Pura has given a unique example of secularism in the past. Likewise, Kashmiriyat too, is known for composite culture and mutual co-existence but some inimical forces are destroying that culture.

The minorities are feeling unsafe and threatened, while all other peace loving citizens, too have become victims of targeted killings and are feeling insecure, BJP Government can’t escape responsibility for the present mess and current security situation in the valley and elsewhere.

He said the downgrading of the Dogra state was a historical blunder and the people in all parts and all sections are facing the brunt of the situation while terrorism has raised its ugly head. He also referred to the crushing of farmers and said people are fearing for life under BJP regime.

Senior leaders Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, Ravinder Sharma, Balwan Singh, Yogesh Sawhney, Hari Singh Chib, Shabir Khan, Udey Chib-PYC, Pawan Raina and Shashi Sharma also spoke on the occasion.