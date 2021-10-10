Sidhu pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 10: Punjab Congress President and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu today arrived at Katra and paid obeisance at the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

After reaching the base camp Katra this afternoon, he straightway flew to the Bhawan on a chopper and performed darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi this evening. He will stay at the Bhawan and take part in tomorrow’s morning Arti also.