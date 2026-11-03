VRS given JKRTC workers protest, demand arrears

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Voluntarily retired J&K RTC employees today held protest near Press Club of Jammu, demanding release of their pending arrears.

A score of retired RTC workers assembled near Press Club/ Exhibition Ground Jammu under the leadership of Dev Raj Bali, President of VRS Union Jammu at around 11.00 am on Monday and started a protest demonstration. They were raising slogans in support of their demands.

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They strongly criticized the behaviour of higher authorities and Management of JKRTC for ignoring their long pending issue. They alleged that Transport authorities have given deaf ears towards their genuine and justified demands.

They pointed out that bills of the claims of employees are lying in the Finance Department. We approached the MD RTC and he showed his helplessness. The MD even claimed that he had no knowledge about the case. They all appear to be hand in glove with each other and are harassing the VRS/GHS and superannuated employees of RTC, they alleged.

The protesting employees appealed to the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to resolve their case so that their long standing dues be cleared for which they have been struggling for the last more than 13 years. They said during their struggle 78 retirees have breathed their last as they could not afford proper treatment.

The VRS given employees are demanding release of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) arrears since 1999 upto 2005; 6th Pay Commission arrears from 1st Jan 2006 upto Apr 2012 and their DA arrears.

The protest dharna was also attended by Sat Bhushan Singh, Balwinder Singh, Surinder Kumar, PP Singh, Romesh Singh Bau and others.