Voter Turnout Of 57.31% Recorded In Phase-2 Of J&K Assembly Elections

NEW DELHI, Sept 27: A voter turnout of 57.31 percent was recorded in the second phase of polling in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India said on Friday.

As per the ECI data, 72. 18 pc polling was recorded in Kangan, 57.12 pc in Ganderbal, 32.39 pc in Hazratbal, 26. 9 pc in Khanyar, 19.81 pc in Habba Kadal, 34.15 in Lal Chowk, 29. 53 pc in Chanapora, 30.78 pc in Zadibal, 36. 95 pc in Eidgah, 31.84 pc in Central Shalteng, 52. 27 pc in Budgam, 66.95 pc in Beerwah, 72. 8 pc in Khansahib, 70.27 pc in Chrar-I-Sharif, 57.19 pc in Chadoora, 73. 60 pc in Gulabgarh, 72.6 in Reasi, 80. 45 pc in Mata Vaishno Devi, 68. 82 pc in Kalakote- Sunderbani, 73.5 pc in Nowshera, 70.57 pc in Rajouri, 70.4 pc in Budhal, 72.88 pc in Thanamnadi, 74. 94 pc in Surankote, 74.56 pc in Poonch Haveli and 73. 56 pc in Mendhar

The second phase of polling was held in the six districts of Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, and Jammu regions: Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch. The second phase was held on September 25. (Agencies)