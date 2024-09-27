Div Com Jammu Reviews Preparations For Annual Navratra Festival At Katra

KATRA, Sept 27: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today reviewed the preparations for the Annual Navratra festival set to commence on October 2, 2024 at holy township Katra, the base camp of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

Threadbare discussions were held on each aspect pertaining to comprehensive planning and preparations of different events and activities proposed for the Navratra festival.

The meeting focused on critical areas, including cultural events, town beautification, sanitation, essential services, traffic management, and emergency response mechanism. The arrangements for activities including Shobha Yatra, Parbhat Pheri, Ram Leela, Kavi Sammelan, Hassya Vyang and a wide array of cultural programmes were also reviewed while seeking suggestions from the stakeholders.

The Div com instructed to lay special emphasis on the façade and proper lighting of the Katra town and tracks to the holy Shrine for providing the best experience to the pilgrims.

While examining the proposed beautification plan for Katra Town, the Divisional Commissioner emphasized the need for cleanliness and proper upkeep of public areas. He directed the concerned officers to ensure that Katra Town remains clean and well-maintained throughout the festival period.

Specific instructions were issued for repairing street lights on the Ban Ganga Road to ensure a safe and well-lit environment for devotees and visitors.

To ensure a smooth festival experience, the Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned departments to ensure uninterrupted power supply, provision of drinking water for pilgrims. He also highlighted the need for strict monitoring to prevent overloading and overcharging by auto-rickshaw operators, ensuring a hassle-free commute for the public.

In terms of sanitation, the Municipal Committee was asked to maintain cleanliness in Katra and ensure proper illumination for overall town beautification. The Divisional Commissioner also stressed the importance of traffic regulation, directing the SSP Reasi to deploy additional manpower to manage the expected increase in vehicular movement during the festival.

The Divisional Commissioner emphasized close coordination among all departments and stakeholders to ensure the festival proceeds smoothly and successfully.

The meeting was attended by Director Tourism, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine board, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, SSP, Joint Director Information, senior officials and representatives from the business community and Civil Society.