Vote wisely for party supporting Sikhs: SPF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Sikh Progressive Front (SPF) has appealed the Sikh community to cast their vote wisely for the party supporting the cause of the community in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here today, president of the Front, Balvinder Singh (DGPC Jammu vice president), along with Manjeet Singh general secretary, Rajinder Singh joint secretary, said that undoubtedly, Prime Minister Modi has undertaken some commendable initiatives, having emotional values for the Sikh community as a whole at National level but no sincere efforts are being made by JKUT administration for addressing the issues of Sikhs here.

He urged upon the Sikh community members when BJP representative approach you and ask for your vote, must ask them why their major demands have not been addressed.

While referring to the demands and issues of the Sikhs in J&K, Balvinder Singh said while political reservation has been provided to various sections including Gujjars, Paharis, SCs, STs, OBC, Kashmiri Pandits, the Sikhs have been deprived of it. He further said that despite assurances from the LG Manoj Sinha, non-migrant Sikh youth in Kashmir were not provided job quota. The JKUT Official Language Bill was passed in the Parliament in 2020 but unfortunately Punjabi was not included in the said Bill.

He said National Minority Commission ACT was not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir despite several representations; Ex-gratia/compensation was not provided to the victims of anti-Sikh riots in J&K; no Sikh member has been inducted in the JKPSC; no representation given to Sikhs in the High Court; the UT Government failed to fulfill the demands of PoJK DP’s of 1947. This Govt revoked ownership rights granted under 254 C of the land allotted to the displaced persons of PoJK, now they are not allowed to sell the land allotted to them over 70 years ago. .

The Front leaders stated that slogan given by Prime Minister Modi- ‘SABKA SAATH SABKA VIKAS’ has proved a hollow for Sikh community of JKUT. They said Front is not opposing any particular party but they are asking their community to think twice before casting their vote.