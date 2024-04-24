IGNOU organizes Induction programme for fresh batch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Induction programme for freshly enrolled learners of all programmes was organized today at the Learner Support Centre of IGNOU 1201, DDE, University of Jammu, in which around hundred learners participated.

One thousand fifty three learners of different programmes have been allotted to this Centre for the recently concluded January 2024 admission session.

The Coordinator of the Centre, Prof Rajeev Rattan, Dr Pankaj Srivastava, Director DDE, Assistant Coordinators and other LSC functionaries were present on the occasion.

Dr Jai Prakash Verma, Regional Director and Assistant Regional Directors, Dr Sandeep Gupta, Dr Asha Upadhyay and Dr Vikram Singh were present on the occasion from the RC Jammu as resource persons.

Dr Jai Prakash Verma briefed the learners about various academic activities of IGNOU to be carried out during the course of their respective programmes. Several queries and issues of learners were discussed and resolved in an interactive session with the Coordinator and the resource persons.