Volkswagen partners with Zoomcar to strengthen shared mobility offering in India

KOLKATA: Broadening the spectrum of shared mobility in India, Volkswagen

partners with India’s largest self-drive, shared mobility platform Zoomcar.

Under Zoomcar’s ZAP Subscribe model, potential customers can now subscribe to a

Volkswagen Polo at a fixed monthly subscription fee, in addition to host of other benefits.

As the Indian automotive industry continues to evolve, consumers are gradually moving

towards shared mobility and it is expected that India will be leading the shared mobility

business by the year 2030. This is likely to occur owing to the country’s growing skilled

workforce followed by increasing urbanization, rise in living standards and enhanced

disposable income that have been significant growth drivers of this sector, a Volkswagen

statement here on Tuesday said.

Commenting on this announcement, Steffen Knapp, Managing Director, Volkswagen

Passenger Cars said, “Through this partnership with Zoomcar, Volkswagen India enters

into shared mobility and subscription services. As a brand, world over, we intend to

transform the mobility sector by participating in various business models that drive

growth, offer convenience and heightened customer satisfaction. We’re delighted to

offer our best-selling carline ? Volkswagen Polo through this channel, which enables

prospective customers the accessibility to a premium, safe and fun-to-drive hatch.”

Speaking on this partnership, Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar said,

“Zoomcar is thrilled to partner with Volkswagen to offer its vehicles on India’s only

shared subscription marketplace, ZAP Subscribe. Given Volkswagen’s long history

as an innovator within the automotive space, we felt they were a natural partner as

we look to provide an affordable, flexible alternative to traditional vehicle ownership.”

Aashish Deshpande, MD & CEO, Volkswagen Finance India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The

partnership is a step towards the evolution of the consumer buying behavior to a

fast paced shared mobility market.”

Volkswagen and Zoomcar intend to deepen this partnership by offering other

vehicles from their existing product portfolio in the future.

Within this partnership, Volkswagen will offer Zoomcar customized financial,

maintenance and repair services (4EVER Care) that will enhance the overall

subscription experience.

