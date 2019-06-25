Volkswagen partners with Zoomcar to strengthen shared mobility offering in India

KOLKATA: Broadening the spectrum of shared mobility in India, Volkswagen
partners with India’s largest self-drive, shared mobility platform Zoomcar.
Under Zoomcar’s ZAP Subscribe model, potential customers can now subscribe to a
Volkswagen Polo at a fixed monthly subscription fee, in addition to host of other benefits.
As the Indian automotive industry continues to evolve, consumers are gradually moving
towards shared mobility and it is expected that India will be leading the shared mobility
business by the year 2030. This is likely to occur owing to the country’s growing skilled
workforce followed by increasing urbanization, rise in living standards and enhanced
disposable income that have been significant growth drivers of this sector, a Volkswagen
statement here on Tuesday said.
Commenting on this announcement, Steffen Knapp, Managing Director, Volkswagen
Passenger Cars said, “Through this partnership with Zoomcar, Volkswagen India enters
into shared mobility and subscription services. As a brand, world over, we intend to
transform the mobility sector by participating in various business models that drive
growth, offer convenience and heightened customer satisfaction. We’re delighted to
offer our best-selling carline ? Volkswagen Polo through this channel, which enables
prospective customers the accessibility to a premium, safe and fun-to-drive hatch.”
Speaking on this partnership, Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar said,
“Zoomcar is thrilled to partner with Volkswagen to offer its vehicles on India’s only
shared subscription marketplace, ZAP Subscribe. Given Volkswagen’s long history
as an innovator within the automotive space, we felt they were a natural partner as
we look to provide an affordable, flexible alternative to traditional vehicle ownership.”
Aashish Deshpande, MD & CEO, Volkswagen Finance India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The
partnership is a step towards the evolution of the consumer buying behavior to a
fast paced shared mobility market.”
Volkswagen and Zoomcar intend to deepen this partnership by offering other
vehicles from their existing product portfolio in the future.
Within this partnership, Volkswagen will offer Zoomcar customized financial,
maintenance and repair services (4EVER Care) that will enhance the overall
subscription experience.
