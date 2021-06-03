Volkswagen drives in new automatic trim of Polo tagged at Rs 8.51 lakh

NEW DELHI: Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday launched a new automatic variant of its premium hatchback Polo priced at Rs 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Polo Comfortline trim with six-speed automatic transmission comes powered with a one litre turbocharged petrol engine and features automatic air-conditioning along with a 17.7 cm Blaupunkt music system.

“The Polo continues to be a strong contender in the segment, and through this announcement, our endeavour is to continuously engage with customers, by offering striking enhancements on our flagship model, and provide safe and meticulously German engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience,” Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta, Brand Director said.

Prospective customers can book the Polo online through the company’s website and can also visit their nearest dealership, the automaker said.

The 1 litre engine on the automatic trim churns out a peak power 110 PS. (AGENCIES)