VKS distributes food items, masks among needy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 13: Vishal Khatri Sabha (VKS) J&K distributed food items, masks and sanitizers among the needy people of Marathi Mohalla in Trikuta Nagar on Thursday.

Later in a meeting of the Sabha, its president Devender Seth expressed serious concern over high death rate due to Coronavirus in Jammu.

He said, during the pandemic, Sabha distributed meals to the underprivileged in different parts of Jammu and also gave ration and other essential items like masks, gloves, sanitisers as well as sanitary napkins to the needy people.

Seth maintained that in current scenario, it is extremely important to support the livelihood of those who lost their source of income during these testing times.

“There is an urgent need to target the poorest of the poor, including daily wage earners, people living on footpaths, slums dwellers and others on the streets,” he further said.

Seth urged upon the government to reach out to the families severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with special pension for life to senior citizens who have lost only earning member of the family.

He said, the government should provide financial assistance for self-employment to such affected families.

“The government should extend all possible help to old-age homes and orphanages,” he maintained.