Central team to visit Jammu on Sunday to assess reasons for surge in Corona cases, deaths

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, May 13: A three-member Central team is visiting Jammu on May 16 (Sunday) to find out the reasons of spike in COVID cases and resultant deaths in Jammu province and assisting the Health Department of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in COVID-19 control and containment measures.

Official sources told Excelsior that taking serious note of the high mortality rate in Jammu province due to COVID-19, Disaster Management (DM) Cell, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has deployed a 3-member Central team to assess the reasons of rising Corona deaths in Jammu and accordingly suggest remedial measures to the UT administration to control the same.

“The Central team will comprise of Dr Pranay Verma, Joint Director, Epidemiology, National Center of Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, Dr Mahesh Waghmare, Microbiology Department, NCDC Delhi and Dr Navneet Sharma, Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh,” sources informed.

According to sources, the team was earlier scheduled to visit Jammu tomorrow but due to some reasons, its visit has been rescheduled and now the team is reaching Jammu on Sunday. They said, on its visit to Jammu, the team will visit Level-1 and Level -2 dedicated COVID Hospitals including Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Jammu and MCH Hospital Gandhi Nagar, besides some district hospitals.

“The team will minutely examine the facilities for COVID patients in ICUs, CCUs, HDU and Isolation Ward of the GMC Jammu and other COVID dedicated hospitals, besides checking availability of medical oxygen and its saturation, oxygen supported beds and presence of doctors, paramedics and other technical staff in COVID wards,” they added.

Sources further informed that the team may also visit Triage centres established by administration in Chest Disease Hospital Jammu and MCH Hospital, Gandhi Nagar to observe if there is any delay in examination and shifting of patients at required health facilities, by the team of doctors at Triage centres. Further, they said, the Central team may also undertake visit to some COVID hotspot areas in Jammu city and its outskirts to observe the kind of restrictions imposed by the administration on movement of people and vehicles.

“The Central team after visiting different areas and COVID centres, will brief the Chief Administrator about key findings and recommendations and the remedial measures to be taken to control rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths,” sources said, adding, on completion of the visit, the team will also submit a report to Disaster Management Cell of Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.