Vivekanand Rai posted Dir Tourism Jammu, Naseem Javid Chowdhary Dir FCS&CA Jammu

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered a minor reshuffle in the civil administration.

As per an order by the General Administration Department, Vivekanand Rai, IRS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Director, Tourism, Jammu.

Besides, Naseem Javid Chowdhary, JKAS, Director, Tourism, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs, Jammu.