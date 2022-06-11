Vishwakarma Skill University Regional Counseling Centre opened at Jagti

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, in collaboration with Helpline Humanity, inaugurated Regional Counseling Centre J&K and Library Reading Hall at Jagti Jammu.

The Regional Counseling Centre and Library Reading hall were inaugurated by Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana who was chief guest on the occasion in presence of Dr C K Garyali, Ex Chief Secretary Tamil Nadu Govt and Devender Singh Bahu, Deputy Commissioner Relief and Rehabilitation, Dr Rahul Sharma (Camp Commandant) who were guest of honour besides other dignitaries, community representatives, parents and students.

Welcome speech was presented by B L Jalali ( Project Director Helpline Humanity). M K Bhat, President HH, gave detailed activity report of Helpline Humanity for the welfare of students community.

Deputy Commissioner Relief and Rehabilitation promised every possible help from Relief Department to Helpline Humanity. Dr C K Garyali, in her address, motivated students to take benefits of library and set goal to achieve heights in academic and in other fields for betterment of society.

Raj Nehru, while giving details of admission and courses offered by Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, said that main aim of setting Regional Counseling Centre at Jammu is to provide ample opportunity to J& K students who wish to opt these courses and can get full information and admission process from this regional centre. The main courses offered by University are Skill Faculty of Engineering and Technology (Out- Campus), Skill Faculty of Management Studies & Research (out-Campus), Skill Faculty of Management Studies & Research(in-Campus) Skill Faculty of Applied Science & Humanities, Skill Faculty of Agriculture(Off-Campus).

He said that the university will provide every possible help to unskilled youths so that they may earn while learning.

Dignitaries, who were present in the inaugural function, included Hira Lal Bhat, Moti Lal Bhat, Anil Bhat, Dr Sushil Wattal, Vikas Raina and Nisha besides students and their parents.

On the Occasion, nine students were given Award of Excellence in different fields and five students were awarded Corona Warrior Certificate. Seven students of different stream were provided books by the chief guest and other dignitaries. Vote of thanks was presented by Rakesh Kumar Pandit.