Veteran journalist Ashok Pahalwan passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: Veteran journalist Ashok Pahalwan died here on Saturday. He was 65.

Belonging to a Kashmiri Pandit family from Manasbal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, Ashok spent most of his life in Sathu Barbarshah area of old Srinagar city.

He migrated to Jammu in early 1990s and for the last 32 years, he lived in a single room in the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) lodgings. He is survived by his brother.

He has worked for a leading news agency Reuters and was known for his hospitality and large-heartedness.

Living alone for many years after he separated from his wife, he spend most of his earnings on entertaining friends and fraternity colleagues.

His annual get-togethers had become famous in Kashmir as he had organised grand parties each year to entertain people those included the State Chief Ministers to the youngest news reporters of his time.

He was not feeling well for a pretty long time and was on the treatment of doctors. When he did not open the door of his room today, it was broken by staff and police and he was immediately shifted to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu and his ECG was done. But the doctors declared him as brought dead.

His last rites will be performed tomorrow at Jogi Gate Cremation Ground.

The Management of Press Club Jammu led by its president, Sanjeev Pargal and journalists fraternity has expressed profound grief and shock on the untimely demise of Pahalwan and described him a man with qualities of head and heart.