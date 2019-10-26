Visa- free Kartarpur corridor

Now , not only pilgrims of all faiths and of Indian origin can travel to visit the historical shrine of Sri Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan but the devotees can undertake visa-free visit to the revered shrine. Keeping aside the acrimonious atmosphere between the two countries on account of Pakistan’s hostilities , an agreement on Kartarpur corridor was inked between the two countries to this effect, which is in fact a significant development of its nature, post partition.

A long pending demand of the Sikh community was thus practically fulfilled with finalisation of the due formalities in respect of the opening up of the corridor which would connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab in India with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan which is just four kilometres from the International Border. This agreement would provide access to Indian pilgrims to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Dev spent last 18 years of his life. However, pilgrims will not be allowed to visit other Gurudwaras in Pakistan for which separate formalities needed to be completed.