Virat has agreed to play Day/Night Tests: Ganguly

KOLKATA: The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is open to the idea of playing day-night Tests and it could be a reality in near future.

He had a meeting with Kohli in Mumbai on Thursday where the idea was floated.

“I must say that Virat Kohli is agreeable to it. There are reports that he does not want to play day-night Tests which is not the fact. So once the captain of India is agreeable to it, life becomes a lot easier. We will see how we can push it. The game needs to forward,” Ganguly said during the sidelines of his felicitation by the CAB at the Eden Gardens.

The former India captain had been a vocal advocate of pink ball Test in order to bring back the spectators to the stadium.

“We all are thinking about this and we will do something about it. I am a firm believer in Day Night Tests. I don’t know when will that happen. But till the time I am around, I will be pushing for it,” Ganguly said. (AGENCIES)