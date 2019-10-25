India, Oman carry out air exercise in strategically-located Masirah island

NEW DELHI: Air forces of India and Oman are currently undertaking a mega drill in a strategically located island in the Arabian sea with a broad aim of increasing bilateral military cooperation.
The 10-day ‘Eastern Bridge’ exercise began on October 17 at Masirah island off the east coast of mainland Oman and both air forces have deployed a number of major platforms, officials said.
The Indian Air Force deployed five MiG-29 (Upgraded) multi-role fighter aircraft for the first time in an international exercise outside India, they said.
The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) has deployed a batch of Eurofighter Typhoon, F-16 and Hawk aircraft. (AGENCIES)
