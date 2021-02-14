VIP Movement ‘Discouraged’ On Lethpora Blast Anniversary due to adverse inputs: J&K Police

Omar Says ‘We Are Locked Up’

SRINAGAR: The police on Sunday said that the movement of VIPs and protected persons has been discouraged through Lethpora, the site of the blast in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on this day in 2019.

“Today is 2nd Anniversary of dreaded Lethpora Terror incident. There shall be NO ROP on ground. Due to adverse inputs, movement of VIPs/Protected Persons has been discouraged and all concerned were informed in advance NOT to plan a tour today,” Police said in a tweet in reaction to former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah’s statement that he and other family members including his father Farooq Abdullah, party president and sitting MP, have been locked inside their homes.

“This is the “naya/new J&K” after August 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It’s bad enough they’ve locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they’ve locked my sister & her kids in their home as well.”

Responding to police tweet, Omar said: “Please share the written communication address to me & acknowledged by me (or my office) informing us in advance of these restrictions. Surely this anniversary didn’t come as a surprise to the administration.”

Earlier in another tweet, Omar said: “Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren’t being allowed in and then you are surprised that I’m still angry & bitter.”