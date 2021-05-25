Violent forest evictions part of conspiracy: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 25: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today strongly condemned the brutal and dastard acts of violence committed by the officials of the Department of Forest during an eviction drive in Zampathri-Shopian in which at least 18 persons were severely injured.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari termed the incident as extremely reprehensible while saying that such an eviction drive represents hooliganism and intimidation, wherein many individuals from Gujjar community have been beaten up.

“The images of this incident are too graphic and appear as if some rogue gangs have attacked these tribal people. This is sheer intimidation in the name of eviction from forest lands, as a similar approach had been adopted in Jammu as well, but now the focus has been shifted to Kashmir, ” he remarked.

Bukhari said that the seasonal migration of Gujjar and Bakerwal tribes to greener pastures and meadows has remained a continuous phenomenon for centuries, and it’s totally absurd to equate these people with forest land encroachers.

Such actions show that the Forest Department is interpreting these orders in a willful discourse which contradicts its original intent but may serve the ulterior motives of a chosen lot.

“I would request Lt. Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha for his immediate intervention into this matter of grave concern and also direct a high-level probe for this incident, so that a timely action is taken against those who abuse their authority.