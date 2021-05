Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 25: To execute various development works, the power supply to Parladhpur, Sohanjana, Filan, Mandal, Kotli, Kalyana, Biaspur, Sai, Arnia, Kotli, Allah, Suhagpur, Treva and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 27 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Dumi, Thathi, Pargwal, Channi Tanna, Rajpura, Bhalwal, Bharat, Bhalwal Mairpur, NS Pura Rajpuras, NajwalKanachak and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 27 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Kullian, Simbal, Badyal, Katyal, Abdullian, Rangpur, and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 27 from 10 am to 2 pm.