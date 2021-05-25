Kashmir travel operators demand revival package

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 25: Tour and travel operators under the Kashmir Tourism Trade Bodies Joint Forum (KTTBJF) today demanded a slew of measures that need to be taken by the Government for the revival of the tourism industry in J&K, which they said is suffering badly for the last several years.

Click here to watch video

Addressing a press conference here, the tour operators said that tour and travel operators have gained popularity and need to be recognized as a tourism unit and all the industrial benefits must be given to the tour operators as are given to the hoteliers.

“Market Development Scheme must be introduced on the pattern of Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India and other state Tourism Departments so that the tour operators are financially supported. The tour and travel operators participation must be ensured in all the major roadshows,” they said.

They also demanded that the tourism incentive scheme should be extended for the next 15 years and travel agents and tour operators should be included while as all the pending cases should be cleared at the earliest.

They also demanded a waiver on the GST and said that the Government must allow the tourism sector to breathe first.

“Imposing GST on the downtrodden tourism industry is another setback as it has made the destination overpriced. We urge the Union Government to waive off the GST to the tourism industry of J&K for some year until the sector sees a revival,” they said.

About adventure tourism, they said that the adventure tour operators are facing immense problems as since last 3 years they have not been able to pay the bank EMIs of the loans they have taken for increasing the infrastructure for adventure tourism.

“We demand a comprehensive bailout package for all the Tour Operators. Term loans and soft loans to be sanctioned on low rate of interest for next 5 years,” they said.