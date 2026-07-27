Violence against Women

Adveeta Chandail

In Indian society the idea of male dominance is a pervasive and enduring phenomenon. From a young age, children are socialized to conflate their gender identity with their biological sex, perpetuating a system where men are accorded greater value and authority. In Indian households, men are often regarded as the primary decision-makers, and their approval is sought for significant choices, regardless of their educational background or socioeconomic status. This entrenched patriarchy is characterized by a stark power imbalance, where women are frequently expected to prioritize domestic duties and family care over personal aspirations or career goals. Even when women are employed, they are often expected to manage household responsibilities, with little recognition of their contributions or acknowledgment of their fatigue.

When women attempt to assert themselves or challenge these expectations, they are often judged harshly, with labels such as "bad wife" or "bad mother" being applied. The societal norms also perpetuate a disturbing double standard, where men are often afforded greater latitude in their behavior, including the use of violence or abuse against their partners. In contrast, women who experience abuse or harassment are frequently expected to remain silent, with the onus of maintaining family honor being placed squarely on their shoulders. The consequences of challenging these norms can be severe, with women who seek to escape abusive relationships or assert their rights facing social ostracism . This deeply ingrained patriarchy has far-reaching implications, limiting women's agency, autonomy, and opportunities for self-expression. The persistence of these attitudes and biases underscores the need for sustained efforts to challenge and transform the societal norms that perpetuate gender-based discrimination and inequality.

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A common misconception among some men is that gender equality implies physical equality between men and women. However, this understanding overlooks the actual nature of gender equality. Gender equality encompasses the principle of providing equal economic opportunities, rights, and privileges to both men and women, rather than suggesting physical equivalence. The physical and emotional differences between men and women are acknowledged, and it is essential to recognize that these differences do not justify unequal treatment or opportunities. The notion that women are more fragile emotionally and physically, while men are stronger, is often cited as a stereotype. Nevertheless, it is crucial to understand that these differences in physical build and emotional resilience do not negate the importance of equal opportunities and treatment. The persistence of violence against women underscores the need for collective action and solidarity.

Women can play a vital role in supporting one another and standing against abuse. It is essential to recognize that societal norms can be both influential and limiting. While some norms are beneficial, others can perpetuate unhealthy attitudes and behaviors toward women. To challenge these norms, women can stand up for themselves and others who are suffering from abuse. It is crucial not to be deterred by societal expectations or fear of judgment. Instead, women can work together to create a supportive environment that promotes equality and justice. Ultimately, women are often best positioned to understand the experiences and challenges faced by their peers, and collective action can be a powerful tool for driving change. One of the most effective strategies to mitigate violence against women in India is to instill respect for women in the younger generation, particularly through parental guidance. Parents can play a pivotal role in shaping their sons' attitudes towards women by:

* Modeling respectful behavior towards women

* Addressing disrespectful behavior promptly and taking corrective measures

* Fostering a culture of empathy, understanding, and equality

Additionally, creating a safe and healthy environment within households is crucial. This can be achieved by:

* Eliminating toxic influences that perpetuate patriarchal norms

* Promoting positive relationships and communication

* Prioritizing the well-being and safety of women and girls

By adopting these measures, parents can contribute to creating a more equitable and respectful society, ultimately helping to reduce violence against women.