Vinod Rai is Chairman of Kalyan Jewellers

29Mumbai, Mar 28: Kalyan Jewellers India on Monday said its Board has approved the appointment of former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai as its new Chairman.

“The Board has approved the appointment of Rai as the Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers India,” the company said in a statement here.

T S Kalyanaraman will continue as Managing Director on the Board.

The appointment will be subject to obtaining requisite regulatory and shareholders’ approval.

Rai, who was also the former Chair of the United Nations Panel of External Auditors, has held various positions within the Indian government as well as in state governments.

He has also been instrumental in a wide variety of reforms in India, including as Chairman of the Banks Board Bureau, a body set up by the Indian government to reform public banking in India, the company said.

It is a privilege for me to be associated with Kalyan Jewellers, a company which has built the highest level of trust amongst its stakeholders, conducts its business in an ethical and transparent manner and upholds the standards of good corporate governance,” Rai said.

“The Kalyanaraman family, with its deep commitment to customer transparency and enlightenment, has been at the forefront of transforming the jewellery retailing sector in India. I eagerly look forward to my association with Kalyan,” he added.

(UNI)