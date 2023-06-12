SRINAGAR, June 12: Vimarsh Aryan, Deputy High Commissioner of India in Mauritius called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
He discussed various important matters with the Lt Governor, including successful G20 meeting, trade and tourism potential of J&K UT and investment opportunities in different sectors.
Vimarsh Aryan Calls On LG Manoj Sinha
SRINAGAR, June 12: Vimarsh Aryan, Deputy High Commissioner of India in Mauritius called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.