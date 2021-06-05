‘Village Paddal being provided drinking water by tractor Tanker ‘

New scheme envisaged under JJM to improve supply to the area: DC Samba

SAMBA: Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta today informed that habitants of village Paddal of Samba district are being provided drinking water through a regular supply of water tanker, while new water supply scheme from an independent source has also been envisaged under Jal Shakti Mission for the area.

The Deputy Commissioner, after a media reports, constituted a team headed by Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Samba to submit a factual report after visiting on the spot regarding scarcity of water in the area.

The fact finding report has ascertained that the area in Bari-Brahmana sub-division (PHE) is provided water from a dug-well at Sagoon. ” The Water from Stage-1 is lifted to GSR Bral and then provided to the habitants of Paddal village and other adjoining villages” said XEN Jal Shakti Samba. The water discharge from the dug-well depleted considerably during the current summer season and resulting in scarcity of water added the report.

The Deputy Commissioner Samba, while taking cognizance of the ground report, directed the concerned officers to provide water tractor tanker to the area as an immediate relief besides also stressed on improving the water supply to the area by developing a new water supply scheme with an independent source under Jal Jeevan Mission for the habitants of paddal, Talaid, Rajool and other villages.