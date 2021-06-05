Dr Zia briefs about stress management in Covid pandemic times

“Maintaining healthy lifestyle, positive mindset can help cope with stress, anxiety issues’

DODA: Handling mental stress and anxiety has thrown up another challenge in covid-19 times, which is generally attributed to less social/physical interactions among all age groups due to fear of infection and restrictions imposed to control its spread. Dr Zia Shoukat Mughal, Incharge Psychiatry Department, GMC Doda speaks about the problem and suggests a string of remedial measures.

“At present we are living in an extraordinary situation. It has completely changed the social and lifestyle routine of the people. If it is not handled with care, the situation can get worse and can affect humans biologically and psychologically” Dr Zia added.

While sharing tips on stress management and healthy lifestyle in these circumstances, Dr Zia says there are three vital components/ needs of human beings i.e Biological, Psychological and personal health hygiene.

“The common mistakes people are making at homes under lockdown restrictions, includes inadequate sleeping hours, improper eating habits, less interactions among the family members, excessive use of electronic gadgets, inadequate physical exercises, diligence in keeping the body clean, irregular intake of medicines related to stress and anxiety, if anyone has been prescribed by the doctor etc”, he added.

He further says that if all people avoid these irregularities the stress and anxiety issues can be managed without being dependent upon medicines. He further advised to rely only on those information addresses related to Covid-19 which are authentic like WHO, Ministry of Health etc. and distance oneself from information having negative impact on human body and mind.

Dr Zia, while speaking on the present scenario, said that these conditions are not permanent; they are temporary and shall pass soon. He urged the people to follow SOPs and Covid appropriate behaviour, in addition to the healthy lifestyle so that this deadly virus shall be uprooted completely.