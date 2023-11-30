‘Viksit Bharat Yatra’ testifies Modi’s people-centric work culture: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 30 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said that “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” testifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s people-centric work culture and added that PM Modi will always be credited for having introduced a new work culture in India wherein each of the pro-poor and public welfare schemes were designed in such a manner so as to reach the neediest or the last man in the last queue, regardless of caste, creed, religion or vote consideration.

Addressing a “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” program at Village Munirka , Dr Jitendra Singh said, IEC Vans are “Modi Guarantee Vans”, where 100 percent saturation is being attempted of the 17-18 major flagship schemes introduced in the last 9-10 years for socio-economic upliftment of the weaker and marginalized sections of society. He also interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes at the camp.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, purely objective parameters were followed to deliver justice, wherever justice had been denied in the past. This, he said, was quite a departure from the past practice followed by previous opposition Governments, wherein vote bank politics pre-determined the selective rolling out of State benefits.

The Minister added that Prime Minister Modi successfully raised the standards of public delivery much above the vote consideration, based on the principle of justice for all and then left to the public to decide whom they wanted to vote for, and the public too endorsed this approach by returning the Modi Government for the second term with a much higher mandate than the earlier election, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, during a short span of nine and half years, the Centre has been able to bring many schemes closer to 100% saturation and benefits are given to deserving people by following the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas”.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also noted that the nine and half years of Modi Government has set a new dawn and direction to ‘Yuva Shakti’ and ‘Nari Shakti’ in the country giving prominence to their aspirations, objectives and goals.

The Viksit Bharat Campaign, one of the largest ever outreach initiatives to be undertaken, eventually aims to cover over 2.55 lakh Gram Panchayats and over 3,600 urban local bodies by 25th January 2024 touching every district of the country.

The entire campaign is being planned and implemented with the ‘whole of Government’ approach with active participation and involvement of the State Governments, District authorities, Urban Local Bodies and Gram Panchayats.