Jio launches its AirFiber services in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: Reliance Jio, launched JioAirFiber services in Jammu, Kathua and Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir here today.

Joi Air Fiber is integrated end-to-end solution for world-class latest home entertainment, smart home services and high-speed broadband, in Jammu, Kathua and Udhampur.

After launching the services, JioAirFiber in Jammu, Kathua and Udhampur the company will soon expand to the whole of Jammu region. All homes, and businesses across the region will be able to enjoy world-class latest home entertainment, broadband and digital experience, delivered through one integrated service.

This milestone marks a significant enhancement to the digital landscape of Jammu. The rollout of JioAirFiber in Jammu solidifies Jio’s commitment to provide cutting-edge connectivity solutions to the youth of the state.

JioAirFiber provides an opportunity to TV or broadband users to upgrade to a world-class latest home entertainment, broadband and digital experience, delivered through one integrated service.

JioAirFiber plans offer unlimited data at upto 30 Mbps speed at Rs 599, and upto 100 Mbps speed at Rs 899 and Rs 1199.

All these plans offer 550+ digital TV channels and free subscription to popular OTT apps.

While free subscription to 13 popular OTT platforms is available with the Rs. 599 and Rs. 899 plans, the Rs. 1199 plan offers free subscription to 15 popular OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime and JioCinema.