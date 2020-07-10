Vikas Dubey, notorious Uttar Pradesh gangster, killed in encounter by STF in Kanpur

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) killed notorious gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter in Kanpur on Friday (July 10, 2020) after he tried to flee. Vikas Dubey attempted to escape after the UP STF vehicle transporting him to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh overturned in heavy rain.

The UP STF personnel chased Vikas Dubey after the accident as he snatched the service revolver of one of them.

A convoy of 12 cars of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) was bringing back Dubey to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Friday morning. The convoy met with an accident after one of its car overturned near Barra in Kanpur. Sources told Zee News that Dubey, who was inside the car, had tried to snatch weapons from UP STF officials, during which the car, which was speeding to the STF office, lost its control and turned turtle. The gangster tried to flee from the spot during which the STF shots fire on him.

The gangster was killed on the spot.

Two police personnel were also shot and injured in the encounter. They have also been rushed to the hospital.