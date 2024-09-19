Vikar Rasool very frustrated, should wait for Oct 8: Omar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: The National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Vikar Rasool today said that the former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief is very frustrated and should wait for the October 8 verdict of the people.

Omar, when asked about his statement on NC targeting his supporters, told reporters on the sidelines of his election campaign that the Congress leader should wait for the Oct 8 verdict.

“In frustration people can say anything and Vikar Rasool is more frustrated. Now the election is over. He should keep quiet and wait for October 8. People’s verdict will be in front of us,” he said.

The NC leader said that the Congress party also does not like his statements and the new JKPCC Chief has criticised him for his recent statement.

Earlier, Omar told an election rally that people of Ganderbal have to decide whom they have to send as their representative in the Assembly.

Omar asked people to vote carefully in this election as BJP is trying hard to put the stamp of the J&K Assembly on the decision it made on Aug 5, 2019.

“This election is different from other elections as normally they are for electricity, roads and water. But this election is not an ordinary election, it is taking place after 10 years not in Jammu and Kashmir state but in the Union Territory. This is taking place after Aug 2019 when our rights including those of land, resources, jobs, honour were snatched from us. This is the election where efforts are being made to divide your votes and suppress your voice. This is the election where BJP wants to put the stamp of the assembly on the decision made in 2019 so that they can tell the people around the world that the decision taken on Aug 5 2019 on abrogation of Article 370 and 35A had people’s consent,” he said.

On Engineer Rashid, the NC leader said that he has been exposed as he told a news channel that if BJP falls short of majority in the Assembly his doors are open for him.

“If Eng Rashid is contesting this election to support BJP, then people of J&K should vote with caution. I had already said that these people come here to divide the vote and to hurt the National Conference. But on Oct 8 it will be decided that he has not got the sympathy vote this time,” he said.

Omar said that on one hand Engineer Rashid says that BJP is his like-minded party and on other hand he says Jamat-e-Islami is like-minded party. “I fail to understand it,” he said.