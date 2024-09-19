Cong-NC alliance will get clear mandate, to form Govt in JK: Pilot

‘Public mood fast changing in JKUT’

*BJP wants to run proxy Govt: Solanki

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Claiming that Congress-National Conference alliance will get clear mandate in the Jammu and Kashmir during ensuing Assembly elections, All India Congress Committee general secretary and former Union Minister, Sachin Pilot today said that his party will able to form next government with the support of National Conference in J&K.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

“The public mood has changed in the country and the Jammu and Kashmir due to anti-poor, anti-youth and anti-farmer policies of the BJP. Moreover, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has played a major role in it. Annoyed over the wrong policies of the BJP in J&K and breaking of such a big an historic state of J&K into two UTs, the people of J&K have decided to show BJP its place,” Pilot said at a press conference here this afternoon.

Ridiculing BJP for peddling pseudo nationalism to hoodwink innocent people, AICC general secretary said that the Saffron Party has been exposed before the masses due to its anti-people policies.

“The BJP’s pseudo-nationalism will not fool the people of the country and the Congress party doesn’t need lessons on patriotism and nationalism from them”, Pilot said.

Accompanied by AICC Incharge J&K affairs Bharatsinh Solanki, Pilot emphasized that Congress has a rich history of sacrifices for the country, and its commitment to the nation’s well-being is unwavering.

He was replying to a question regarding reports of BJP hobnobbing with some anti-national forces to grab powers in Jammu and Kashmir through proxies.

Flanked by AICC Secretary Co- Incharge Manoj Yadav, JKPCC senior vice president and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, AICC Media Coordinators Dolly Sharma, Onika Mehrotra, Pilot also highlighted the Congress party’s alliance with the National Conference, aimed at providing a strong alternative to the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pilot pointed out that the BJP has no significant presence in the Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir Valley.

Pilot criticized the BJP’s track record, stating that their true intentions were exposed within 100 days of forming the government at the Centre. He claimed that the Congress party has forced the BJP to roll back several unconstitutional decisions, including lateral entry, following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He reaffirmed the Congress party’s commitment to granting full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a long-standing demand of its people. He assured that the party will work tirelessly to restore the dignity and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and will not let the BJP’s flawed policies undermine the state’s progress.

“The BJP is clearly on the back foot in both poll-bound states of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana elections. The people have seen through their divisive politics, and they are losing ground”, he said, adding “The decision by the Union Government to push for ‘One Nation, One Election’ is a blatant attempt to centralize power and undermine the democratic processes at the state level. It is undemocratic and goes against the federal structure of the country, and we strongly oppose it”.

Pointing toward bumper voting in the first phase of Assembly elections in J&K, Sachin Pilot commended the Supreme Court of India for its instrumental role in ensuring the conduct of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pilot credited the court’s landmark verdict for compelling the BJP-led Government to hold elections in the region, which has been without a popular Government for a decade.